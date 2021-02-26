Singing and music set to resume in Jersey

Some forms of musical performance will be able to return in Jersey under strict new guidance.

From Monday 1 March, up to ten adults can take part in activities including singing, brass and woodwind music outdoors.

However, they will not be able to perform in front of crowds and must maintain two-metre physical distancing at all times.

Under the guidance, ventilation should be maximised, sessions should be limited to 30 minutes and no alcohol should be consumed.

This guidance means the activities can take place safely with a reduced risk of COVID transmission, but the risk has not gone away. Islanders who are at higher risk should always consider any group activity in light of their personal risk of COVID-19, even if they have received a dose of the vaccine. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Meanwhile children under the age of 18 are now able to take part in singing, woodwind and brass in groups of up to ten people indoors or outdoors so long as a responsible adult is present.

Restrictions have been placed on singing and other forms of live performance since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic due to the risk of spreading the virus through water droplets in the air.

Music plays an important role in many people’s wellbeing and social connectivity, so it is fantastic that we can give Islanders the chance to meet for this reason again. This past year has been tough on many children and young people and I’m sure it has been welcome news that music and singing can resume. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The Health Minister added that the government will be regularly reviewing the guidance against the latest data and hopes to ease restrictions further in the near future.