The British & Irish Lions could be heading for Jersey this summer.

The famous rugby outfit could use the island as a training base if their summer tour to South Africa is rearranged to Europe.

Reports in The Guardian suggest that Lions head coach Warren Gatland visited Jersey recently to assess the new elite performance complex which will open later this year.

Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture Sen. Lyndon Farnham confirmed discussions took place last week.

A final decision on where the tour will be held is expected next month.