New plans for Greve de Lecq revealed

New proposals for the Seaside Café at Greve de Lecq have been revealed.

Plans for the site would see the current café and car park replaced with a new café and a residential building.

It comes after the owners of the Seaside Café sold it last year.

The car park would be reduced in size and turned into a dunescape which would create 1800 square metres of grassland.

Credit: MS Planning

A public exhibition on the proposals for the site is now on display at the café until 4pm on Sunday 28 February.

The team behind the plans are inviting the public to come and have a look and provide feedback using the QR code displayed on the presentation.