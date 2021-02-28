Jersey Athletic Rugby team take on Minquiers marathon for local charity

The Jersey Athletic Rugby team will be swapping their boots for trainers today as they take on a rather different challenge than what they're used to. The team left Jersey harbour first thing this morning for the Minquiers to run the most southerly marathon in the British Isles. They are raising funds for local charity, Friends of Jersey Oncology and have already hit their £5,000 target.

We at Jersey Athletic feel that this is even more important due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. Any donation, however small, is hugely appreciated and will make a real, meaningful difference to someone's life. Jersey Athletic

It will be a race against time as the players run on sandbanks that are only above water at low tide.