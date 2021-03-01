Channel Islands students in UK advised not to travel back for Easter

Channel Islands students at university in England are amongst those who are being advised not to return home during the Easter holidays.

The re-opening of universities was announced by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of England's roadmap out of lockdown.

Students on university courses requiring practical teaching, specialist facilities, or onsite assessments will be able to return to campuses on 8 March. Whilst others will continue to learn online. Options on when those learning online can return will be reviewed by the end of the Easter holidays.

Those that do return to university on 8 March are being advised not to travel back home for the Easter break, with Channel Islands students still subject to self-isolation on their return.

University students travelling from the islands to the UK will not need to self-isolate when they arrive. Instead, they will be required to take two COVID-19 tests when they arrive, and continue to take weekly tests.

Our advice is that they should be in contact with their universities because different universities will have different requirements, so our advice is always for the students to keep in regular contact with their universities to know what their course requirements are. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Education Minister

Evan Campbell, from Jersey, is studying at the University of Birmingham and says it has been a "challenging" start to the year.

Evan says the isolation requirement is stopping him from travelling back for the three week Easter break as 10 days indoors at home would have "too much of an impact" and "put a spanner in the works" of his athletics training.

You do feel like you're missing out on a lot, it's not the worst thing, I'm still enjoying myself, but you feel quite isolated at times, that's probably the worst part of it. Evan Campbell, University student

Credit: ITV Channel TV

He adds that there should be four others in his flat, but they decided not to return after Christmas due to strict lockdown rules in the UK.

He told ITV News that the halls of residence is offering a rent rebate for people who have not come back - but says it is "tough" living alone, especially as he "can't pop back and forth to home unlike those who live nearby".

The Student Finance team in Jersey on hand to take questions and offer appropriate advice on 01534 4499450 or via studentfinance@gov.je.

The Youth Enquiry Service is available to support students who are struggling with their mental health.

Information can be found on the States of Guernsey website for universities students in the Bailiwick.