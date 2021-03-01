Officials in Guernsey say they'll start vaccinating islanders with learning difficulties imminently but have not yet confirmed when, where or how. In Jersey, a bespoke vaccination centre was set up at the Le Geyt centre with adaptations made for each individual and learning disability trained staff.

We've always been, from the start of the programme, really keen to make sure that the vaccine is available as easily as possible to all demographics so this has been a real opportunity to approach this group, in a familiar setting to them so they can get their vaccine. Ross Barnes, Operations Lead, Jersey Vaccination Programme

On Wednesday in the UK, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended all people on the GP Learning Disabilities Register be given the vaccine "as soon as possible" - expanding the sixth priority group by 150,000 people.

Those with severe learning disabilities were already included in priority group six, while adults with less severe conditions were not previously prioritised.

BBC presenter Jo Whiley began questioning why she was offered the vaccine before her sister - who has the rare Cri du Chat genetic syndrome - last week and started to call for an expansion of the priority group.

Responding to the news, she told the BBC: “This is a great day – I am so relieved, I’m so happy for all those people who’ve been living in fear.

“I’m very grateful to the government for listening, because it’s a very complicated situation and it’s very difficult to categorise people according to their disability, it’s very, very tricky and that’s become apparent I think over the past few months.