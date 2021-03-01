Guernsey's schools, college and early years providers to re-open next week

Young people in Guernsey can return to school, college and early years providers from Monday 8 March.

The government hopes the re-opening of schools will align with the island moving to Stage 2 of the Exit from Lockdown Framework, however no decision has yet been made.

Secondary school students will be split and return over two days, with Years 7, 8 and 9returning on Monday while Year 10 and upwards will return on Tuesday 9 March.

This is to allow younger students time to familiarise themselves with the introduction of their new class bubbles, before older students return.

Safety measures

Classroom bubbles for primary schools and Years 7-9 in Secondary, with year-group bubbles for older students

The recommended use of face-coverings for older students and staff

One-metre social distancing, wherever this is possible

Staggered start and finish times

Enhanced cleaning regime for education settings

Limited school transport service to minimise contact between students

A specific Public Health testing strategy for staff in education, as well of for some students.

Testing requirements

All staff including early year providers can get tested prior to these settings re-opening.

Workforce testing for staff and ongoing screening for groups of students in older year groups will be carried out.

Preparing for return to school

Optional learning activities will be provided for children by their schools on Thursday and Friday this week (4 and 5 March). This will give staff the chance to prepare for a return to classroom teaching next week.

Education settings will continue to provide childcare and supervision for the children of essential workers (where both parents are classed as essential) and those who are considered vulnerable.

The decision to take this step out of lockdown was made by the Civil Contingencies Authority, the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture and Public Health Services.

The President of the Committee for Education says the Distanced Learning programme which has been provided by schools has successfully catered for all of the island's 9,000 plus students - and has thank staff for their "immense efforts during the lockdown to deliver this".

It has been very difficult for working parents to juggle the challenges of continuing to work from home whilst looking after and supporting their children. We are also aware that that a prolonged period of isolation from their peers will negatively impact the wellbeing of children and young people and it is has been a priority to get them back into school as soon as it is safe. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

Meanwhile the island's Director of Public Health says "while nothing is ever entirely risk free, we believe that with the right mitigations in place we can safely re-open schools and other education providers".

The package of measures that we have developed with Education are really important to make this as safe as possible for staff and students, and also help us quickly contain the situation should any positive cases emerge once schools re-open. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Guernsey's Chief Minister has also welcomed the announcement saying it is a "very positive step and evidence of the huge strides we have made as a community since going into lockdown".

The significant work carried out by Dr Brink and her team and Education to put in place a range of education-specific measures has resulted in all of us having the confidence that schools can re-open irrespective of the further discussions needed about the timing of Stage 2. I am sure this will be welcome news to many parents and young people. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chairman of Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority

Details have been published on the States of Guernsey website to help parents and young people understand how education will ‘look and feel’ when students return.