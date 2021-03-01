Jersey Alzheimer's Association renamed Dementia Jersey

The Jersey Alzheimer's Association is rebranding as Dementia Jersey.

The charity has taken the decision to make it clear it supports those affected by any of the diseases that fall under the Dementia umbrella, not just Alzheimer's.

Dementia affects 50 million people worldwide, and 1,600 people in Jersey.

Despite the name-change, the charity says it remains open for businesses.

Anyone wanting to find out more about the services available shout contact 723519 or info@dementia.je.