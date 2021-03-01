Jersey drug smugglers sentenced to 26 years in prison

Four drug smugglers have been sentenced to a total of 26 and half years in prison at Jersey's Royal Court today (1 March).

Paul Bisson and Jason Bayliss from Jersey and Anna Agathangelou from London admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply and import heroin from the United Kingdom between November 2019 and January 2020. Agathangelou was the courier, flying from Gatwick with the drugs concealed internally. The prosecution said Bayliss was the driver in charge of transporting the drugs in the island while Bisson was the mastermind behind the operation - liaising with an organised crime gang in London. Once Agathangelou arrived in the island she would meet her co accused in the Burger King restaurant where the handover would be made.

She admitted three such trips however today's sentencing reflected only a seizure made on the third occasion when just over 225 grams of heroin was found. Another man Daniel Morgan was money laundering. He had checked in a suitcase at Jersey Airport containing £19,000 in cash - alleged to be the proceeds from drugs transactions in the island - which he was planning to fly to the UK with. The prosecution said it was to pay an organised crime gang in East Croydon but Morgan claimed he had been set up and knew nothing of what was inside the case. Morgan, a former regular drug user, was also caught receiving parcels from the UK containing heroin and cocaine which were intercepted on several occasions at the sorting office of Jersey Post. Sentencing Agathangelou to six years in jail, Bailiss to seven years, Bisson to nine years and Morgan to four and a half years.

Deputy Bailiff Robert McRae told the four that "heroin is a drug which destroys and blights lives" and that the court had a duty to protect the people of Jersey in the sentences that it passed.