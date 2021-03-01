Jersey radio presenter Darcy Kelly lands second Radio 1 gig

A Jersey radio DJ has been invited back to host her own show on BBC Radio 1 this July.

Channel 103 presenter Darcy Kelly will be on the airwaves for the entire month, ahead of the main Friday Breakfast show with Greg James.

Darcy is one of eight young presenters to be asked back, after being given the chance to host two Radio 1 Anthem shows over Christmas.

The 20-year-old began her radio career two years ago when she joined Channel 103 for their evening show.