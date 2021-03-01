Too much pressure and time spent at work were among the issues affecting nearly half of Jersey government employees according to their recent people survey.

Over half said they felt exhausted most days on finishing work.

The 2020 Be Heard report found 53% of staff were "engaged" - a 3% increase on 2018.

However 25% fell into the "anxious" category and 13% were "bored".

The main concerns related to wellbeing, team leadership and development opportunities.

Around 6% of respondents said they would quit tomorrow if they had another job, which is double the average of their UK counterparts.

A second report on bullying and harassment will be published next week which is expected to show "substantial progress" in the workplace culture and bullying reporting system.

HR Lounge were invited to complete a follow up review in light of its 2017 report which found "significant" levels of bullying within government departments.

ITV reported there were 11 complaints of bullying and harassment made against senior managers in government last year.

The government says it is encouraged by the findings of the report and is already working to improve staff wellbeing, including through an employee assistance programme.

Work will continue on the 'One Gov' modernisation plan, which started in 2019, to make public services better joined up.