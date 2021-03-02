Alderney's new crane gets straight to work

A day after it was built on the harbour quay, Alderney's new crane got straight to work today (2 March).

It is used to unload food supplies, goods and equipment from boats in the harbour.

A team of four workers took three days to complete to crane's construction. The group are now returning to the UK after living and working in Alderney under strict Covid-19 isolation protocols.

I am grateful to the harbour staff for their preparatory work in ensuring Hassell’s workers met all the Covid-19 restrictions regarding accommodation, transport and a safe working environment. Boyd Kelly, Chairman of Alderney's General Services Committee

Mr Kelly says the crane is "vital for the wellbeing of the community as the vast majority of the island's food, goods and building equipment arrive by sea".

In October 2020, the crane broke meaning that Alderney Shipping were unable to dock on two occasions. This left some shops with less stock.