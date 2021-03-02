Armed Forces Covenant gives financial help to Jersey soldiers

The Armed Forces Covenant has given financial compensation to two Jersey soldiers.

The Covenant was established in Jersey in 2014 and is designed to protect Armed Forces Personnel and Veterans from being disadvantaged because of their service.

This usually relates to housing and finances. It also includes any situation where the individual has been denied any sort of assistance, support or resources from any business of government department.

The Royal British Legion, Jersey, has confirmed that in 2020 there were two instances when soldiers were financially disadvantaged when they returned to Jersey on annual leave.

One was sent home on leave before being deployed to the Middle East. They were required to have a Covid-19 test before returning to service. He had to pay for it himself.

Another solider was unable to stay with his grandmother due to her ill health. He turned to the Royal British Legion, Jersey, to help him find and pay for alternative accommodation in a hotel for his isolation period.

We are delighted that in both of these cases, the principles of the Covenant were honoured by the Government of Jersey. The funds were refunded. I would like to thank the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs for his quick response and positive resolution to these matters. Keith Sunter, Welfare Chairman for the Royal British Legion, Jersey

The families of the two soldiers cannot be named for security reasons but have expressed their gratitude to the Royal British Legion.

We’ve honestly never experienced such kindness and support and we certainly will not be forgetting it. Family of a soldier

Our family is delighted and would wish to thank the Legion for supporting and providing assistance that was not available at the time. It is reassuring to know that support is available when required. Family of a soldier

The Royal British Legion exists to provide financial, social and emotional care to all members of the British Armed Forces, past and present, and their families.