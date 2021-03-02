Baby and toddler groups to reopen 'soon' in Jersey

Children under the age of five in Jersey will soon be exempt from Covid gathering restrictions, the Health Minister has confirmed.

Under current rules it is an offence for more than ten people to gather in groups whether indoors or outdoors, regardless of age.

However, in response to a question in the States Assembly this morning (2 March), Deputy Richard Renouf said children under the age of five would soon be exempt from those rules so playgroups and toddler groups could go ahead.

He added these groups were very important for the wellbeing of young children and their parents and caregivers.

However, he did not confirm a date for when the change will be made, but said it would be "soon".

Deputy Louise Doublet asked if the exemption could be extended to all children under the age of 12, but the Health Minister said the emphasis now was on children who are not yet of school age and the impact of restrictions on those families.

Deputy Renouf said it was about balancing harms and the government wanted to avoid clusters which could turn into an outbreak.

He added consideration for exempting under twelves would be given when working through the "exit road map".

Schools and nurseries have been allowed to open due to class and group bubbles where only children and staff can mix.

Baby and toddler groups, where parents attend, have remained closed because current rules limit gatherings to just 10 people, including the children.

Deputy Rob Ward asked the Health Minister if he would consider allowing band practices under controlled conditions, as gatherings of ten are now allowed.

Deputy Renouf said under the current guidance musicians "could meet up and practice outside".

He added while there were "no plans" to change the rules at the moment, it would "be taken into consideration".

During the States Assembly, the Health Minister also answered questions in relation to new variants of the virus.

He said as many people travelling to the island from places such as South Africa or Brazil would be travelling through the UK, Jersey was heavily reliant on UK measures.

However, he reiterated that any person travelling to Jersey after quarantining in the UK would "still need to quarantine again once they arrived in Jersey".

He added the new variants and the severity of the second wave in the UK was the reason behind the decision to stop isolation exemptions for children returning from boarding school for the Easter holidays.