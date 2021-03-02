Boarding school students must isolate if returning to Jersey for Easter break

Boarding school students will be among those who have to isolate, if they return to Jersey from the UK for the Easter holidays. At Christmas, pupils were given exemptions, but that will not be the case for the upcoming breaks. The whole of the UK is currently classed as a 'red' region, which means travellers must isolate for at least 10 days.

People arriving from red zones will have three PCR tests, the first will be when they arrive - day zero, another on day five and then if their day 10 test is negative they can leave isolation.

Channel Islands students at university in England are also being advised not to return home during the Easter holidays.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health says the island's boarder controls remains one of the highest risks for new cases to enter and spread in Jersey.

Due to the high Covid activity in the UK, it remains sensible to maintain our restrictions for all passengers. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The Minister for Health and Social Services says "we must be very cautious about the mix of restrictions we gradually ease and think about how they work together holistically".

No one measure operates in isolation, we must always consider the potential impact across services and the island. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

The government is reminding islanders that failure to self-isolate when required to is a criminal offence which could result in a a potential fine of £1,000.

Those who choose not to take part in the testing regime, will need to isolate for 14 days from arriving.

Further updates ahead of the summer holidays are expected in the coming months.