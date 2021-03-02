Former Guernsey FC youngster Alex Scott signs first professional contract with Bristol City
Former Guernsey FC youngster Alex Scott has signed his first professional contract.
The-17-year-old has penned a long-term deal with the Championship side after impressing for their academy.
Scott made the first team substitute's bench for the first time last Saturday as The Robins beat Swansea City 3-1.
Speaking to the Bristol City website Scott said he was grateful for the opportunity.
I'm delighted, a lot of hard work has been put into this. This is a very proud moment for me and my family.
Scott became Guernsey FC's youngest ever senior player when he played at the age of 16 in 2019.
The signing is also a significant boost for the island as it further strengthens ties between Bristol City and Guernsey FC.
A lot of thanks should go to Alex’s family and to Tony Vance at Guernsey FC who recommended Alex and has been so supportive.