Former Guernsey FC youngster Alex Scott has signed his first professional contract.

The-17-year-old has penned a long-term deal with the Championship side after impressing for their academy.

Scott made the first team substitute's bench for the first time last Saturday as The Robins beat Swansea City 3-1.

Speaking to the Bristol City website Scott said he was grateful for the opportunity.

I'm delighted, a lot of hard work has been put into this. This is a very proud moment for me and my family. Alex Scott, Bristol City FC

Scott became Guernsey FC's youngest ever senior player when he played at the age of 16 in 2019.

The signing is also a significant boost for the island as it further strengthens ties between Bristol City and Guernsey FC.