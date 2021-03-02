Guernsey's stages of lockdown exit explained

Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority has a three-stage plan for moving the Bailiwick out of lockdown.

Restrictions were re-introduced on Saturday 22 January, when a number of cases of Covid-19 were detected within the community with no known source.

In the weeks since, the number of cases in the Bailiwick has been in gradual decline - and the Civil Contingencies Authority is hopeful that Guernsey, Alderney and Sark can soon progress toward lifting those restrictions and returning to normality.

STAGE ONE

Guernsey moved into Stage 1 of lockdown exit on Monday 22 February 2021.

While smaller islands in the Bailiwick have already moved into stage two of the exit strategy, Guernsey currently remains in stage one - with no fixed date yet as to when it will move to the next phase of lifting restrictions.

What are the rules in stage one?

In stage one, islanders are able to meet in groups of up to five people outdoors provided they follow social distancing rules.

Two households are also able to form an exclusive bubble.

Having been prohibited during the full lockdown, takeaways and delivery services can operate under strict guidelines.

Up to 10 members of staff will be able to work on outdoor sites, with up to five members of staff able to work in indoor sites where the work cannot be done remotely. In both cases, social distancing rules must be followed and hand washing facilities must be provided.

What are the criteria for moving to stage two?

The CCA says the Bailiwick can move to stage two of the lockdown plan on the following conditions

No new clusters or individual cases of Covid-19 which cannot be controlled by the ‘Test, Track and Isolate’ policy are identified.

Adequate capacity in the hospital, primary care, community and emergency services is maintained

The 'surveillance testing' and local testing programmes continue

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine continues successfully

Members of the public continue to adhere to the rules.

STAGE TWO

Sark moved to stage two of the lockdown exit plan on Thursday 2 March, with Alderney following on Tuesday 2 March.

Sark moved to phase two of lockdown exit on Thursday 25 February.

What restrictions will be eased in stage two?

Under the new rules, up to four households will be able to form a single, exclusive bubble - but social distancing will continue outside of household bubbles.

The limit on the number of people who will be allowed to gather will increase to 20 people indoors and 30 people in outdoor settings - though these gatherings cannot take place in a person's home.

However, restrictions on public singing and performance involving brass and woodwind music will remain in place.

The wearing of masks will remain mandatory on public transport and in indoor public spaces, though it is encouraged anywhere where there is a chance of contact with people from another household.

Islanders are still encouraged to work from home where possible, but up to 20 people can return to a controlled indoor working environment.

Parents in Guernsey will be sent guidance before schools reopen on Monday 8 June.

Will schools be able to return?

Yes. The current plan from the CCA is for children in Guernsey to return to the classroom from Monday 8 March. It is hoped this will align with a move to stage two, though no firm decision has been made on a date so far.

The return to school will be staggered by year group and classroom and year group bubbles will be in place.

Start and finish times for pupils will also be staggered and a regular system of testing will be rolled out for staff and some students.

What businesses will be able to reopen?

Stage two will be good news for the Bailiwick's hospitality sector as restrictions will be eased on indoor dining. Restaurants, pubs, cafes and hotels serving food will be able to reopen but only for table service.

Social distancing and a ten-person limit on the number of people able to dine together will be in place and businesses will only be able to serve alcohol with food.

Businesses will also have to keep a record of everyone on the premises where they are 'controlled environments', e.g. restaurants and cafes, though large retailers will have to be able to demonstrate to the government that they are working to a 'clear method statement'.

Public-facing businesses - with the exception of nightclubs - will also be allowed to reopen, provided they follow social distancing requirements.

STAGE THREE

Stage three will see the suspension of all social distancing restrictions.

The third and final stage of lockdown exit will see a return to some normality for the Bailiwick.

What will change in stage three?

Social distancing will once again be suspended and there will be no requirement for islanders to wear masks or face coverings.

In stage three, social, recreational and business activity will be able to take place without restrictions in place.

The move to stage three will not take place until at least 14 days after each island enters stage two, and will be contingent on how many cases are being detected in the Bailiwick.

Will the borders reopen?

The Civil Contingencies Authority says it will only make the decision on reopening the borders when it believes it is safe to do so.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, says the reopening of the borders will depend on the prevalence of the virus in other jurisdictions as there remains a risk that relaxing travel restrictions could allow the virus back into the island.