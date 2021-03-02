Islanders are being encouraged to make the most of the improving weather and the quieter roads by getting on their bikes and exploring the quiet lanes.

The Health Improvement Committee for Jersey and Guernsey are promoting the Bikeability scheme for young cyclists to improve their road skills and confidence. 1000 Year 5 and 6 have passed their training courses in 4 years.

"I think with social distancing still in place a lot of children won't be allowed on the school bus so this is a great time to walk, bike or scooter and not just get in the car like they have in the past. It's nice to get out and get some exercise, I think it sets you up for the day with all that fresh air and exercise" Alex Costen, Health Improvement Committee

Before setting out on a bike ride always check your ABC:

Check the Air in your tyres, check your Brakes and ensure your Chain is well oiled. For more information contact bikeability.gov.gg