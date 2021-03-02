Jersey census day is on March 21st

In the coming weeks every household in Jersey will be required to take part in a census. Leaflets will be sent out to every letterbox in the island this week, ahead of the full questionnaire, which will follow in the next couple of weeks. The census sets out to provide an accurate count of the island's population as of Sunday 21 March 2021, but also a more detailed picture of who lives in the island.

The information collated will be used to assist with the longer term provision of services, from education to healthcare and housing. Taking part in the census is a legal obligation. Anyone who does not will be liable for a fine of £1,000. This year's census will include information that has not been gathered before. There will be two new questions about health and disabilities. There will also be two new voluntary questions on sexual orientation and gender identity. The latter will help monitor the island's progress on equality provision.

Vic Tanner Davy, CEO of Liberate, an equality and diversity charity, has welcomed the additional questions.

I think it is a good thing in that it's helpful to know what the population looks like and if we can include more minority identities within that then it's going to mean that as a government then they can serve the public better, and make sure that services are tailored to the population that we have. Vic Tanner Davy, Liberate

For the first time, the form can also be filled in online.

The census is run by the island's Statistics Unit and takes place every ten years.

The census reveals important details of how we live and work and will inform the Island’s history for generations to come. It’s fascinating to look back at impacts such as the first World War and the 1918 flu pandemic which led to a decrease of 2,000 people in the 1921 census. I encourage Islanders to fill the census out as soon as possible and to use the online form. Ian Cope, Chief Statistician at Statistics Jersey

To ensure compliance, collection officers will also be deployed to assist people who have not returned the questionnaire. The response rate in the last census in 2011 was 99.5%. This year's census marks 200 years since the island's first ever census which was taken in 1821, when the population was just 28,600. At the last census, there were 97,857 people registered as living in Jersey. Since then the population is estimated to have increased by over 1000 people per year. Jersey's resident population at the end of 2019 was estimated as 107,800.

The results of the 2021 census are expected to be published early next year.