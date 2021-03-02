Jersey government source reacts to prospect of hosting Love Island series

Jersey's government would be "happy to welcome" would-be couples amid speculation the island could play host to the next series of ITV's Love Island.

It follows speculation in the Mirror newspaper that the island is being considered as a backup location should production not be able to go ahead in Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A government source was aware of the rumours and left the door open for the series to be hosted on the island's shores.

We understand that there is speculation of Jersey being a backup location for Love Island. There has been similar speculation of other locations across the British Isles in the last few weeks. Many couples have found love in Jersey in the past and we would be happy to welcome more in the future. Government of Jersey source

A representative from ITV Studios said they had "nothing to add" to the speculation.

Paige Turley and Finn Tap won the first winter version of Love Island in 2020. Credit: ITV Studios

Love Island sees young singletons enter a villa in the hope of finding love and taking home a huge cash prize. It is one of ITV's most successful series and has been commissioned in countries across the world.

The first winter edition of the hit show took place in 2020 - but the seventh summer series had to be moved to 2021 because of the pandemic, with producers saying it was logistically impossible to host the show with the restrictions in place.

Should the show relocate to Jersey, it would not be the first time an ITV reality show had to relocate because of Covid-19 - The 2020 series of I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! was relocated from the Australian jungle to a castle in Wales because of the restrictions.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the first 'Queen of the Castle' Credit: ITV Studios

Jersey has recently been featured in the ITVBe series The Real Housewives of Jersey. The final episode aired earlier this week, following the glamorous lifestyles of seven women who live in the island.