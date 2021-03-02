Jersey Weekender to go ahead this year

The Weekender festival in Jersey is set to go ahead later this year.

The biggest festival in Jersey's summer calendar is due to take place at the Royal Jersey Showground on 4 and 5 September 2021.

Organisers are confident Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted and are encouraging islanders to buy their tickets early to help support the industry.

They will however, still have to get a license and Government of Jersey approval for the event to ahead, nearer the time.

It follows the announcement that several UK festivals are selling tickets and expect to be allowed to go ahead this summer.

Those who bought tickets for last year's Weekender will automatically have them rolled over to this year.

It comes after the 2020 festival was cancelled because of the pandemic. An announcement about who will be performing is expected later this week.