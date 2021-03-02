New health app aims to better connect patients in Jersey

A new app has launched in Jersey to support islanders with diabetes or cardiac and respiratory problems.

The digital tool, called My mhealth, allows patients to connect with clinicians as well as providing resources - such as educational courses and checklists - to help them to manage their own conditions.

The rollout of the app follows a pilot of over 200 patients in the cardiac, respiratory and diabetes departments of Health and Community Services. 60% of those taking part in the trial logged into the application every day.

The island's Chief Nurse has hailed the app as a 'fantastic step forward.'

The app provides a whole set of easy to use self-management tools, access to educational resources and targeted evidence-based information and advice. It is designed to complement existing health care services and gives people digital access to tools to better manage their conditions for the general improvement of their health and wellbeing. Rose Naylor, Jersey's Chief Nurse

The app is part of the government's plans to reduce healthcare costs by helping islanders to manage their own health and wellbeing in the community.

The team behind My mhealth hopes that using technology will make care more accessible.

For some patients, getting access to services is not always as easy as it could be, especially during times of lockdown restrictions, and the objective for my mhealth is to ensure healthcare is accessible for all. We are excited to be working with the Jersey team who share our passion in driving this project forward and transforming Jersey's healthcare. Ian Thompson, Global Transformation Lead for My mhealth

Patients with conditions such as diabetes, asthma, COPD and heart disease will be able to request the app as part of their treatment.

Anyone who has these conditions can get more information by contacting the clinician who oversees their care.