On the streets with Jersey's community police officers

There is a new 'back to basics' approach to policing in Jersey with the introduction of 12 new community officers.

The new recruits who started in their parish in January are dedicated to getting to know their community, providing public reassurance and helping to problem solve.

ITV News spent the day with the community police officers for St Brelade and St Saviour, PC John Statford and PC Henry Woolley.

Parishioners can contact their assigned officer by email, Twitter and phone or face-to-face during regular police surgeries.

Four other new officers are assigned to work with the island's schools and youth groups.