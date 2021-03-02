St Brelade's Bay development plans branded "woefully inadequate" by campaigners

St Brelade's Bay development plans have been branded "woefully inadequate" by campaigners.

The Coastal National Park Boundary Review has been published as part of the development of the Government of Jersey's Island Plan review.

The review proposes to improve landscape protection for the area behind St Brelade's church.

But St Brelade's Bay Association (SBBA) says the proposals "do not go far enough".

The group says the plans need to be "extended throughout the Bay" with special provisions to "improve and support" the tourist industry.

The bay has traditionally had a really picturesque setting, which has brought tourists. This supports the tourist industry and that's been eaten away by housing. The States Assembly has tried to protect the Bay better. It didn't work last time and we need more action. Moz Scott, Campaigner

The team behind the report says it should be viewed in the context of the whole island rather than the "narrow perspective" of just one area.

Ministers backed the report but stress it "does not mean they are ignoring the arguments in St Brelade's Bay or those concerned about the tourist industry".

I agree the planning controls in St Brelade's Bay need to be enhanced. But it is an eclectic mix of tourism and other amenities. I think it's really important we keep the character, especially its tourism use. But drawing a box around it and saying that the Coastal National Park is not the way of doing it, there are other policy changes that will be in the Island Plan which will deal with that. Deputy John Young, Environment Minister

The Government of Jersey report also supports the expansion of residential properties in the area.

This includes the Integrated Landscape and Seascape Character Assessment published last year. This assessment envisages further development on the lower slopes of the Bay.

The SBBA has started an online petition to improve landscape protection for St Brelade's Bay.