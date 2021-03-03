Adults with learning disabilities in Guernsey invited for Covid-19 vaccine

Adults with learning disabilities in Guernsey are being invited to have their Covid-19 vaccination.

Public Health has sent out 'easy read' letters to adults in Guernsey with learning disabilities. The letter also invites their main carer to receive the vaccine at the same time.

These appointments will be at the special vaccination clinic being held on 8 March in the Community Vaccination Centre.

It will be quieter and chairs will be set out in pairs so those who attend can sit together.

The States of Guernsey is expecting around 460 people to take up the offer of the vaccine.

Space will also be set aside for those who need to wait for 15 minutes after their vaccine but are unable to easily sit for that length of time.

The States of Guernsey's Adult Learning Disability Team will be on hand to assist if needed.

We know that visiting the Community Vaccination Centre may be difficult for some adults with a learning disability as they will be seeing people in full PPE. All staff will have a photograph of their face attached to their uniform so that individuals attending can see what they look like under the masks. States of Guernsey

Islanders who are in Group six are also being invited to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

Letters are being sent out to those identified by their Primary Care practice as moderate to high risk and aged between 18 to 65 years old.

The States of Guernsey estimate there are around 6,600 people in this group.

Letters will be sent out in batches of 500, starting with the oldest in the group first.

The vaccine programme has now delivered more than 22,000 doses of vaccine either via the Community Vaccination Centre, the community nursing teams or by staff in Primary Care.