Children asked to help shape design of Jersey play pool

Children in Jersey have the chance to help shape the design of a new water play area.

The government is asking youngsters to put forward their ideas for the site at Coronation Park pool, which closed due to a water leak and is now due to be renovated.

Primary school-age pupils are being asked to fill in a 'Design Your Dream Water Play' worksheet with drawings or descriptions of what they would like to see at the pool.

Anyone who is interested in the future of the pool is also invited to put forward their views as part of an online consultation.

We would like to hear from all Islanders, especially youngsters on what they think the pool would look like in the future. We want to create a space that will be enjoyed by the whole community for years to come. The results of the survey will help us deliver a new and improved facility. Responses from the consultation will inform the design that will be included in the planning application. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

The consultation runs throughout the month and will close on Monday 29 March.