Condor to restart highspeed passenger services in May

Condor will restart its highspeed passenger services from 21 May, providing travel controls in the UK, France and Channel Islands are relaxed.

It comes as the United Kingdom's government announced an easing of travel restrictions.

The Liberation and Rapide sailings were cancelled in December for the first quarter of this year.

Condor’s Operations Director says it is "absolutely committed to a resumption in passenger services".

The recent surge in interest following the British government’s announcement last week has given us cause for optimism. Any restart does, though, require an agreement on border opening and currently there is no certainty when any easing of such controls will be possible. Elwyn Dop, Condor’s Operations Director

Condor’s freight and passenger ferry, the Commodore Clipper, will continue to provide a daily service between the islands and Portsmouth and a fortnightly round trip to St Malo.

Freight-only sailings remain unchanged.

The company says it will contact people who have already booked and whose travel may be affected.