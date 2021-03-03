Guernsey cancels cruise ships season for 2021

Cruise ships will not be able to visit Guernsey in 2021.

The Committee for Economic Development says with the potential risks to islanders' health as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the visits can not safely go ahead this summer.

It follows consultation with public health officials in the island.

The Committee's president says the decision was not taken lightly.

Following consultation with Public Health, and due to the extensive operational and logistical requirements and plans necessary to ensure a safe experience for passengers, crew and residents we have taken the proactive decision to cancel the cruise programme for this year and to focus our efforts on the 2022 cruise programme. Deputy Neil Inder, President of Guernsey's Committee for Economic Development

This is the second consecutive year that the cruise season has not been able to go ahead in the Bailiwick.

It is hoped cruise ships will be able to return in 2022 to give a boost to the island's economy and particularly its tourism sector.