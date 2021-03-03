Guernsey scientist to represent Bailiwick at international conference

Guernsey scientist Dr Miranda Bane will represent the Bailiwick at an international conservation conference in March 2021.

The forum exists to promote the conservation of diverse and increasingly threatened plant and animal species and natural habitats.

It provides expertise, information and practical help to the various jurisdictions in the UK and in the Territories.

We will talk about the challenges and solutions to island conservation. We are lucky that we do not have to cope with natural disasters like erupting volcanoes and hurricanes with other island are faced with. One of Guernsey's great challenges is a lack of understanding of what is happening to pollinators. I'll be presenting some of our work that has helped us address this issue. Dr Miranda Bane, Guernsey Pollinator Project

Dr Bane grew up and went to school in Guernsey. She is currently a research associate in the Community Ecology Group at the University of Bristol. As well as being the research lead for the Guernsey Pollinator Project.

The environmental charity provides advice, help and practical assistance to schools, islanders and businesses in Guernsey. The aim is to create more diverse flower rich pollinator patches across the island.

Roland Gauvain from the Alderney Wildlife Trust will also be presenting online at the UK and Overseas Territories Conversation Forum.

We are not immune to profound global and local environmental pressures, so the opportunity to share knowledge and experience is crucial. For Alderney, when faced with the challenge of putting nature into recovery, the only way forward is collaboration and teamwork. Ronald Gauvain, Alderney Wildlife Trust

The Alderney Wildlife Trust is the only member of the British Wildlife Trusts in the Channel Islands. It has more than 700 members helping to manage 20% of Alderney's land and seas.