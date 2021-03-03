Guernsey to move to stage two on Monday

Guernsey will move to stage two of its lockdown exit strategy on Monday (March 8) - the same day children will return to school.

It will mean up to four households will be able to form a single, exclusive bubble - but social distancing will continue outside of household bubbles.

The limit on the number of people who will be allowed to gather will increase to 20 people indoors and 30 people in outdoor settings - although these gatherings cannot take place in a person's home.

It was also announced that from today (3 March), commercial fishermen will be allowed to land catch outside of Guernsey's borders without having to isolate.

Sark will move from stage two to stage three tomorrow (4 March).

In stage three social distancing will once again be suspended and there will be no requirement for islanders to wear masks or face coverings. Social, recreational and business activity will be able to take place without restrictions in place.