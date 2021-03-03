Jersey Coastguard to conduct man overboard exercise this evening

Jersey Coastguard is carrying out a man overboard exercise on Jersey's North East coast tonight ( 3 March).

The St Catherine's RNLI lifeboat will be running the exercise which will involve firing four white flares.

Jersey Coastguard is warning islanders not to be alarmed if they hear these flares set off this evening.

Collision avoidance flares are designed to warn other vessels that another boat is near and are whote, whereas distress flares are red in colour, ignite at an altitude of 300 metres and burn for approximately 40 seconds.

The exercise will take place between 8pm to 9:15pm this evening (3 March).