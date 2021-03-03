Politicians claim services missing from brief for Jersey's new hospital

Concerns have been raised that some health services in Jersey will disappear when the new hospital open at Overdale.

The Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham was questioned on the subject in the States Assembly after it was revealed several services which are currently provided had not been included in the ‘functional brief’ of the new hospital.

When asked to explain why the hospital brief did not show all the services which are currently available, the minister said he was not sure which services were being referenced and he would have to look at the hospital brief again.

Deputy Inna Gardiner said a dental department, a hydrotherapy pool, diabetes services, memory assessment services and neurology were just some of the services that did not appear in the brief.

Deputy Mary Le Hegarat said members of the public had raised concerns that services were being moved and were not returning such as the rehabilitation ward which was only moved to Gloucester Street from the current site at Overdale due to the pandemic.

However, Senator Farnham said with the exception of Meals on Wheels, horticulture and the pharmacy store, all services at Overdale would be moved to the former school buildings at Le Quennevais and accommodated in the new hospital in due course.

He added the hospital would be a ‘hub’ for health services but would not encompass the entire health estate.

Senator Farnham said some services would be fully based at the hospital campus while others that could be better delivered in the community would be.

I can't envisage it or any situation where any or any service provided now, will not be comfortably accommodated in one of those circumstances, and in fact, we hope in the new hospital, which will be an exemplar of modern healthcare, to be able to introduce additional services to those we already offer such. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Economic Development Minister

However, Senator Kristina Moore said examples of services which had not been identified as returning to the General Hospital had already been highlighted.

“As the minister with responsibility for this major project, why does the minister not have a better handle on the services that will be provided within the future hospital?” she said.

Senator Farnham said: “I believe I have, together with the oversight group, an excellent handle on the development of the new hospital. What I don't have in front of me is an extensive list of every single service offered.”

The Friends of Our New Hospital pointed out that radiotherapy facilities are among those not included in the brief, though it was discussed in presentations for the Jersey Care Model that they were needed to reduce the need for off-island treatment.

The group criticised the current plans, fearing that the facility will be tailored to simply acute care.