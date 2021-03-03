States Members to debate draft migration policy

States Members in Jersey will debate whether to approve in principle new rules on who can settle in the island permanently today (Wednesday 3 March). The proposed migration control policy would replace the current graduation system, with nine month, four year and 10-year permits. Only the 10 year permits would lead to permanent settlement in the island. The shorter permits could be renewed but only ever after either a three month or one-year absence respectively. Permits would be subject to enhanced identity requirements, including criminal record checks. The driver for the proposals has been the automatic 'graduation' of migrant workers who arrive to take up registered employment and then become 'Entitled To Work' after five years, which enables them to access the wider local jobs market. This, in turn, frees up the registered employment permits for new inward migrants. The fact that one registered permit can be used repeatedly, or 'recycled', has resulted in the total number of migrant workers in the island continuing to increase, even without new permits being granted. At the end of 2019, net inward migration accounted for 80% of the increase in population over the last 10 years. The new policy proposal would prevent this automatic graduation and according to the proposition's executive summary, 'provide responsive controls to enable government to be more selective in meeting the needs of Jersey's economy and society.' The proposals prompted a letter to the Chief Minister from the island's Hospitality Association, urging caution against introducing further restrictions before the full impact of Brexit could be assessed. The industry say their accessible labour market has reduced by 85% since January, when free movement of workers ended. It is their belief the new immigration rules that now apply, will do what the migration policy set out to do in the first place, namely reduce inward migration. Since January, migrant workers from outside the Common Travel Area (UK, Ireland and Crown Dependencies) have been subject to both a work permit and visa requirement. The migration policy will pave the way for the development of a population policy, which will provide more detail on the levels of migration the island can accommodate moving forward. To that end, it is also proposed that an independent panel of experts be established to provide recommendations to the Council of Ministers.