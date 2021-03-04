1,500 patients on medical waiting lists in Guernsey

More than 1,500 people are currently waiting for medical treatment in Guernsey.

The backlog in areas including gastroenterology, gynaecology and general surgery have built up after the Bailiwick-wide lockdown led to elective surgeries being postponed.

555 people are also waiting for orthopaedics procedures, but waiting lists in this area are described as a 'longstanding issue' by the States.

1,528 People on waiting lists in Guernsey

555 Patients awaiting Orthopaedics procedures

394 Patients awaiting gastroenterology procedures

181 Patients awaiting Ophthalmology procedures

12 patients are also awaiting bowel cancer screenings.

Gastroenterology and ear, nose and throat procedures had to be suspended as they created aerosols, which increased the risk of Covid-19 transmission.