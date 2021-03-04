Armed police called to man injured in assault in St Helier town centre

A man's been injured in an assault in St Helier town centre.

Armed police were called to King Street between the Apple Crusher and New Cut at around 5pm, following reports from members of the public who were concerned about youths carrying knives.

Four youths - three aged 14 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of common assault, possession of an offensive weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police recovered two knives from the scene. The adult male victim was left with minor injuries.

The youths remain in police custody while officers continue their inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or may have information that can help police is asked to contact Police headquarters on 612612 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111