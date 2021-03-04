Drivers caught going almost twice the speed limit in Jersey

Drivers in Jersey were caught going almost twice the speed limit by police in February.

Operation Canvas has been cracking down on dangerous driving and found someone doing 57mph in a 30mph zone in St Peter.

Another driver was caught doing 60mph in St Peter's Valley and another doing 70mph along the avenue. Six people have been arrested and 39 must attend Parish Hall Enquiries.

312 Vehicles were stopped.

110 Words of advice were given.

23 Vehicles referred to DVS.

The operation began in July last year due to the number of speeding complaints the force received since the start of the pandemic.

It is steered by the information fed through from covert and patrol officers, as well as the Community Policing Team. The force is encouraging members of the public to submit intelligence via the online reporting system.

Jersey's lead for Roads Policing says “anti-social driving remains a high priority for islanders" and the force wanted to show its "commitment to tackling this with a month of intense action".