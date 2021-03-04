Drivers caught going almost twice the speed limit in Jersey
Drivers in Jersey were caught going almost twice the speed limit by police in February.
Operation Canvas has been cracking down on dangerous driving and found someone doing 57mph in a 30mph zone in St Peter.
Another driver was caught doing 60mph in St Peter's Valley and another doing 70mph along the avenue. Six people have been arrested and 39 must attend Parish Hall Enquiries.
Vehicles were stopped.
Words of advice were given.
Vehicles referred to DVS.
The operation began in July last year due to the number of speeding complaints the force received since the start of the pandemic.
It is steered by the information fed through from covert and patrol officers, as well as the Community Policing Team. The force is encouraging members of the public to submit intelligence via the online reporting system.
Jersey's lead for Roads Policing says “anti-social driving remains a high priority for islanders" and the force wanted to show its "commitment to tackling this with a month of intense action".
Operation Canvas won’t go away and we will continue to use covert and overt tactics to crackdown on all illegal and anti-social driving and riding across the island. Our message to those who continue to use our roads like a race track is; if we catch you driving dangerously, we will seize your vehicle and the courts could make sure you don’t get it back.