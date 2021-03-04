Homeowners praised for actions limiting bedroom fire

Firefighters have praised the actions of homeowners in Trinity, after a housefire late last night.

By closing the door to the bedroom, they confined the flames and smoke damage to the one room.

Crews were called to the incident on Trinity main road at 10:17pm. A second fire engine was dispatched from the Western Fire Station and on-call fire fighters were paged into the town HQ.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the home, with a thermal imaging camera and put the fire out quickly.

Once the fire had been put out the smoke was cleared with a ventilation fan.