Islanders over 80 in Jersey given second dose vaccine appointments

Islanders in Jersey over the age of 80 will be given appointments for their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine from today (4 March). Emails and text messages will be sent out to those who are eligible.

People who booked appointments for a family member or friend using their own phone number or email address, are being asked to look out for the correspondence and ensure the details are passed on.

Partners of islanders over 80 (if over 75-years-old), can also receive second dose at the same time. These appointments can be booked together through the helpline.

Second dose vaccinations will take place alongside the rollout of first doses for people over 50.

The Head of Jersey's Vaccination Programme says the second dose of vaccines will offer "optimum protection" for those most vulnerable and at-risk.

Completing the full cycle of the Covid-19 vaccination programme for these Islanders is incredibly positive. Despite the vaccines giving good protection after the first dose, it’s essential that Islanders attend for their second dose to make sure they’re fully vaccinated, giving themselves the best protection against Covid-19. Becky Sherrington, Head of Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

The Operations Lead of the programme wants to reassure islanders that the messages have been sent to people from the vaccination team and they should not be considered a scam.

The SMS messages and emails will be staggered throughout the day, so if you do not immediately receive a message from us, please be aware that it will be on the way. Some islanders will have relied on family or friends to help them book their first appointment. Ross Barnes, Operations Lead for Jersey's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

If people are unable to attend the appointment time they have been given, they should call the Coronavirus free helpline on 0800 756 5566 to reschedule.