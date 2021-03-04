Jersey customers complain following spike in electricity bill

Jersey Electricity has denied claims that customers are facing a big rise in bills.

Islanders have been complaining on social media - but the supplier says a 2.5% increase last year, which was publicised, combined with a cold winter could be to blame.

It was the third cost rise for customers in six years and came into force on 1 April 2020 - the rise took the average annual household bill to £996.44.

We've had a very cold period over the last couple of months and of course people are working from home. So look at the last two months, look at January, our electricity consumption was up by 7%. And February was up by 11%. Chris Ambler, Chief Executive, Jersey Electricity

Jersey's Comptroller of Tax told ITV News employers working from home are entitled to claim some money back in the form of tax relief.

If the employer is giving you an allowance they're allowed to give you up to £10 tax free, if they don't give you an allowance you are allowed to deduct £10 per week from your taxable income as an expense. Richard Summersgill, Jersey's Comptroller of Tax

Jersey's Eco Active Programme Manager has given these top tips for saving money on your energy bill: