Jersey Reds made to wait as they prepare for RFU Championship season

Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon has admitted it's "frustrating" that his team have to wait an extra week to begin their RFU Championship campaign.

The new season kicks off this weekend but Reds have a bye for the opening round of fixtures, with their first game of the season against Saracens on March 13th.

It's very frustrating. I think everyone is ready to start the season and get going especially when you've had a game where you haven't got everything out of it that you wanted to. At the same time it gives us an extra week to prepare for what's going to be a huge game against Saracens. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby

Reds were beaten 26-13 by Cornish Pirates in their second pre season friendly on Saturday.

Despite that, Biljon says he's 90% sure of his starting XV provided he has a fully fit squad.