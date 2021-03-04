Social distancing suspended in Sark as island moves into stage three

Sark has become the first island in the Bailiwick of Guernsey to suspend all on-island coronavirus restrictions.

The island has moved into stage three of its lockdown exit strategy which means social distancing measures and restrictions on gatherings are no longer in place.

All businesses in the island are able to trade without restriction and there is no longer a requirement to wear masks and face coverings in indoor public spaces.

The 14-day mandatory isolation for travel between islands in the Bailiwick remains in place.

The Civil Contingencies Authority has confirmed its intention to move Guernsey into stage two of the lockdown exit strategy on Monday 8 March.

Alderney is set to move into stage three of the strategy the following day.