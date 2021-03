Schoolchildren across the Channel Islands are dressing up as their favourite literary characters to celebrate World Book Day.

The day, which aims to encourage a passion for reading, is marked in over 100 countries.

Six-year-old Isla has dressed up as Elsa from Disney's Frozen. Credit: Viewer image

Aiden Heslop aged three and Ella Heslop age eight. Credit: Viewer image

Jersey Library has joined a campaign to get more youngsters reading and fight illiteracy around the world.

Children in the island are being invited to join organisations from across the globe in the aim of reading for a collective total of 200 million minutes.

Carter Mabire, aged five, is dressed as Zog! Credit: Viewer image

Seven-year-old Elijah and four-year-old Caleb. Credit: Viewer image

Esme has got into character from 'Room on a Broom'. Credit: Viewers image

Iona as Spider girl and James as Pirate Frank. Credit: Viewers image

Kaci McCauley from St Savioirs school, dressed as Cat in the Hat. Credit: Viewers image

Oscar from Jersey is dressed as a builder. Credit: Viewers image

Five-year-old George dressed ready for bedtime with his favourite book. Credit: Viewers image

Kuba Lion on World Book Day. Credit: Viewers image

Four-year-old Mallaidh McAreavey dressed as Mr Strong from the Mr Men story collection. Credit: Viewers image

Obi the dog all snuggled up enjoying his book 'The Tale of Peter Rabbit'. Credit: Viewers image

Adria, dressed as the Worst Witch with her brother Beau who's dressed as Mr Tickle. Credit: Viewers image

More to follow...