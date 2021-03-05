Back to school reassurance given in Guernsey

Parents have been reassured by Guernsey's government that schools are safe ahead of students' return to the classroom next week.

Guernsey prepares to enter stage two of its exit from lockdown on Monday with most students expected back in school on Monday 8 March.

Secondary school pupils in Year 10 and above will return to the classroom a day later.

Speaking at the latest coronavirus briefing (5 March) the President of Guernsey's Education Committee Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen acknowledged no move is risk-free but that she felt very confident in reopening schools to all students.

We know there may be some parents who are very concerned about sending their children back to school, it's only natural. But we would encourage all students to return and can absolutely reassure the community that we wouldn't be reopening to all students unless we felt it was safe to do so. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Education, Sport & Culture Committee

Safety measures including classroom bubbles and staggered start and finish times will be in place along with testing for older students and staff.

Schools reached out to parents with specific guidance this week. Anyone who has not received this information is asked to contact their child's school directly.

Deputy Dudley-Owen also encouraged active travel such as walking or cycling to and from school as the weather improves.

Watch Guernsey's latest coronavirus briefing (5 March):

At the briefing Guernsey's Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink also confirmed the Bailiwick is in its seventh day with no new coronavirus cases.

Three more people have recovered overnight which brings the total number of active coronavirus cases in Guernsey to six.