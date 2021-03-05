Beau Sejour to reopen on Tuesday

Guernsey's Beau Sejour leisure centre will reopen on Tuesday 9 March.

The centre closed as a result of the Bailiwick-wide lockdown, but will reopen following the island's move to stage two of its lockdown exit strategy.

Facilities will be able to open alongside the running of the coronavirus mass-vaccination centre (CVC), with some new restrictions in place.

The team at Beau Sejour says customers can expect things to look quite different to how they did when the island emerged from its first lockdown.

We have worked closely with the CVC team to ensure CVC operations and centre activities are kept completely separate, ensuring we minimise any risk as much as possible. We’re hoping our customers understand and will work with us to ensure we keep the community and our staff team as safe as possible. Sam Herridge, Head of Recreation Services

The centre's swimming pool will reopen- but with new restrictions in place. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The following measures are being introduced ahead of the reopening:

All sessions must be pre-booked and prepaid . This can be done via telephone or online. Islanders who have not done so will be asked to leave the centre.

Members will have to pay for their sessions . Memberships at the centre are currently frozen but members will be given priority booking.

Only public swimming lanes and the gym will reopen. They will be open between 7am and 7pm daily, but no other public activity sessions will take place at the centre until further notice.

Limits will be in place. A maximum of of 16 people will be allowed in the gym at any one time, with a maximum of 18 people allowed in the swimming pool. Water bottles must be filled at home as water fountains will not be in operation on-site.

Only adults will be allowed to attend. Access to the pool and the gym will be restricted to over 18s for the time being, in accordance with public health guidance.

Changing facilities will not be available. Islanders arriving for gym or swimming sessions are asked to arrive ready for their workout.

Face coverings must be worn - except for strenuous activity. Masks can be removed before getting into the pool and put back on before leaving.

Visitors using the centre's exercise facilities will also use a separate entrance and car parking to those attending for vaccination appointments.

A new 'welcome desk' is also being introduced with information for customers and hand gel to sanitise their hands on entry.