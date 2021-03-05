How do you beat one of the best women's sides in the world? What is it like featuring in a world famous football magazine? Is a goal line clearance better than scoring a goal?

Maya Le Tissier answers all of these questions and more as she sits down (virtually, of course) with our sports correspondent Keilan Webster.

After a few weeks off because of the international break, Maya returns to action on Sunday (March 7th) when Brighton play Tottenham in the WSL.

The Seagulls went into the break off the back of two straight league wins that steered them clear of the relegation places ahead of the run-in.

The aim for the rest of the season is to finish about 6th or 7th in the league. Individually I want to be able to keep playing games and getting minutes in the WSL. It's great to keep playing football and it's great to keep picking up points for the fans back home as well. We can't wait for them to come back! Maya Le Tissier, Brighon & Hove Albion

The first of those two victories came against reigning WSL champions Chelsea. Boasting a number of international stars, The Blues hadn't been beaten at home in 33 matches. That was until Maya and Brighton shocked the league leaders by coming from behind to win 2-1.

It was incredible! We'd been in a bit of a dip in form leading into that game and we'd underperformed quite heavily so to beat the champions Chelsea was great.. They have so many world class players in their team. We were so excited and so proud of each player and that's how you get results. Maya Le Tissier, Brighton & Hove Albion

That remarkable win was followed by a 1-0 triumph over West Ham and it was this header from Le Tissier that kept The Seagulls' clean sheet in tact.

That led to bold claims on twitter that the goal line clearance was better than scoring a goal. A statement she very much stands by.