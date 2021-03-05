Guernsey housing given the go ahead despite green land promise

Three new houses will be built on a Guernsey car park despite a previous promise that the area would be returned to green space.

The Bouverie Car Park in Castel had been used by guests staying at the nearby Cobo Bay Hotel but will now be developed.

Residents argue the decision will put extra pressure on already busy public car parks and negatively affect the area's character.

They say this latest decision also breaks earlier promises made when the land was first developed.

Given the limited provision for parking in the general area we question what impact the loss of Hotel parking as proposed will have on the local area. Constables of Castel

In 2013 planning permission was given to build the car park on agricultural land with a guarantee that the area would become grassland again if parking was no longer needed.

When approving the decision planners decided the limited benefits of restoring open green space were not enough to refuse permission.

On balance, the characteristics of the site and surrounding area are such that any impact on openness or loss of agricultural land would be insufficient reasons to justify refusal of planning permission. Guernsey States Planning Report

Guernsey States Marketing and Tourism department support the change, saying the car park is not widely used and that this development will help to secure the hotel's future.

