Guernsey politician investigated over social media comments

A Guernsey politician has agreed to stop attending Home Affairs Committee meetings while his conduct is investigated.

Deputy Chris Le Tissier was newly elected to the States last October. He is currently being investigated over comments on social media and has referred himself to the island's Code of Conduct panel.

Integrity is at the very heart of the Committee for Home Affairs and we expect the highest standards of political Members and officers alike. As elected officials we must lead by example and our conduct and behaviour should be nothing but exemplary. Deputy Rob Prow, President of Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs

The Committee unanimously agreed that the issue should be examined independently to find a resolution.