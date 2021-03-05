Jersey Archive: Help us keep telling the story of the pandemic

Jersey Archive is calling on islanders to help them tell the story of life under lockdown.

Since restrictions were introduced in March 2020, the archive has been gathering documents, videos and other artefacts that share islanders' personal experiences of the pandemic.

The aim is to create a detailed record of the coronavirus crisis to share with future generations and tell a personal story alongside official statistics and reports.

If you look back over 100 years at the Spanish Flu outbreak, we have lots of official records but we don't really have many personal experiences so it's important that we capture that too. We'd love to understand how people are feeling about the vaccination programme, how they've got through the last few months. It's been a really tough time over the winter. Linda Romeril, Jersey Archive

Anyone who would like to take part in the project can submit documents, photographs, videos or other records to DocumentingNow@jerseyheritage.org.