500 scouts take on Jersey Royal potato growing competition

Almost 500 scouts are being challenged to grow their own Jersey Royals over the next few months.

The Genuine Jersey competition runs every year and, after starting within primary schools, now sees various workplaces and groups getting involved.

Those taking part are given a bucket, some soil and fertiliser as well as two seed potatoes. Whoever has the greatest weight at the end wins.

For the schools, the media and all the rest of it there's about 400 kits, and this is another 500 kits going out, so lots of people are learning the importance of the Jersey Royal and how to grow it. John Garton, CEO of Genuine Jersey

The scouts have never been involved before, but after a year of meeting virtually due to coronavirus restrictions, one of their leaders says it is the perfect time to do something practical.