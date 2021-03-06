Financial support for Jersey businesses to continue until June

Financial support for businesses in Jersey will continue until June - when almost all coronavirus restrictions are expected to be lifted.

An updated roadmap, announced at yesterday's press conference, sets out a series of dates for easing current measures.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, is promising businesses will not be left in the lurch.

All of these support packages are under constant review and will remain in place to protect jobs and businesses through the transition period. I will be providing regular updates on these support packages throughout the reconnection roadmap. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

As part of the roadmap to recovery, gyms are due to open on 15 March, hospitality venues will be able to serve alcohol without a meal from 12 April, and nightclubs, theatres, auditoriums and cinemas can reopen from 14 June.

You can read about all the key dates here.